Everything We Know About Colton Underwood’s New Show

According to Variety, “Coming Out Colton”As Colton Underwood comes out to different people in his life, we will be following him. On November 23, the former “Bachelor”Star posted the promo poster for the show’s promotion on Instagram and revealed that the photo used —one of him smiling at the ground — was taken right after he came out to his father, which he called “one of the most meaningful parts of [his] coming out journey.”Variety also reports on the series “will address the controversy that surrounded him coming out,”It seems that this point is to Cassie Randolph’s problems.

“I never want people to think that I’m coming out to change the narrative, or to brush over and not take responsibility for my actions,”He told the story VarietyIn an interview conducted earlier this year. It remains to be seen what viewers think when the series airs. Announcing the series, it was quickly followed by a Change.orgMore than 35,000 people signed a petition asking Netflix to cancel the series due to Colton’s abuse allegations.

Colton’s status in the eyes of detractors was also mentioned. “hunky”Variety reports that he was a white cisgender man, which may have helped him land the series. Nicole Garcia, a transgender minister who appeared in the show, admitted this but eventually said that. “… we can either completely rail against [the show], or we can try to use it to raise visibility.”