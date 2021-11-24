Amazon sends a real chainsaw to a child instead of a toy

Many of us have had to deal with the problem of receiving an incorrect package from Amazon or another retailer at some point.

Usually it’s a mere annoyance, leaving us with the burden of having to return or exhange the wrong item for the one we actually ordered.

For one Amazon customer, however, the incorrect order could have led to a dangerous situation. Jon Ironmonger from BBC News reported that Amazon sent Jon an actual chainsaw to him instead of the toy he bought for his son.

They were able to laugh about it online.

“Lovely gesture by Amazon to send my four-year-old an ACTUAL CHAINSAW instead of the toy he’d asked for,”Ironmonger wrote.

A huge mix-up indeed.

In the comments, stunned Twitter users reacted to Amazon’s error.

“I looked up Stihl Children’s Chainsaw & got this picture, you’d surely think someone would also felt the difference in weight, (real one being heavier),”One wrote.

Another user responded, “WTF!!!, did you check before purchase ? I had notice on Amazon site, some pictures don’t go with the wording, especially on the sales pages, always check 2 -3 times before buying page.”

“I shouldn’t laugh, bit it’s difficult not to. The toy one is going to be a MASSIVE disappointment after nearly having the real thing,”One user laughed.

Ironmonger was corrected by others who noted that he hadn’t received a chainsaw but a shrub mowing machine. Many thought this might have been a good idea.

“Firstly it’s not a chainsaw. It’s a shrub trimmer and apparently sells for about three times the cost of the toy,”One user tweeted.

Reacting to a tweet which read: “I hope it literally doesn’t cost you an arm and a leg”Ironmonger just responded “Oh you’re good.”