Scientists race in India to determine if it’s a 180 million-year-old egg or a rare fossil from the Age of Dinosaurs.

Scientist claims to find a fossilized dinosaur egg in India.

An expert believes that the egg may be more than 180 million years old.

Indian media have credited Dr. Narayan Das Inkhiya with finding the eggs.

It was claimed that he had been excavating a hilly location in Jethwai Gajroop Sagar near Jaisalmer in India.

As per NDTVHe stated: “This is a fossilized dinosaur egg that’s at least 180 million-years old.

The fossil was found at the same site in Jaislamer in 2018.

This herbivorous dinosaur dates back as far as 167,000,000 years.

The species had never been discovered before.

Tharosaurus Indicus was the name of this new species. It would have had a large tail and a big body.

There’s no way to tell if the dinosaur-eating plant-eating egg found is connected.

Inkhiya, Dr. is senior groundwater scientists. India Today.

The egg fossil will be handed over to Geological Survey of India.

Carbon dating experts can then determine the age of the object.

You may also find out the type of creature that hatched the egg.

Dr. Inkhiya believes the egg may have been from any dinosaur of that period.

According to him, the fossil measures about an inch and is 100 grams.