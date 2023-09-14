Budget hand luggage bag stops you having to pay for extra luggage – and it’s only £3.99

PASSENGERS are praising a new budget option for hand luggage that allows them to avoid paying extra fees when they fly.

It’s not easy to find a bag large enough for you to take everything with you on your trip without exceeding the limit of hand luggage.

2 The Flintronic cabin bag is available on Amazon for £3.99 Amazon

There is a bag. Amazon This fits within the dimensions for easyJet Jet2 TUI and gives travellers the peace of mind they won’t exceed their carry-on limits.

What’s more, it costs just £3.99 and is available with free delivery on Amazon Prime.

It is only slightly bigger than Ryanair’s standard hand luggage.

The device can also be folded into a pouch to make it easy to store when not in use.

Over 50 of these bags were purchased online in the past month by travelers looking for an affordable option to hand luggage.

According to the description, “High-density Oxford fabric is durable and lightweight so that you won’t need to worry about breaking or tearing during travel”.

The fabric is waterproof and can be machine washed.

It goes on to state that the bag “is designed with an extra compartment and a zip which allows it to be slid over the suitcase handle”.

It is big enough to carry onboard and store in the luggage rack of the plane or underneath the seat.

Many people are happy with the purchase.

The reviewer said: “This bag is perfect to take on an aircraft, or use as a weekend backpack.”

One said, “Very small and cheap. Just like in the picture.” Very convenient.”

Another third said: “Nice, lightweight and folds very small.” It holds a lot.”

Meanwhile, this £16 bag can help passengers avoid hand luggage fees with Ryanair.

And Sun Online Travel recently put the under seat bag through its paces on a five-day trip to Europe.