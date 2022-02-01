“School of Magical Animals” sells to China, Japan, and Latin America

Global Screen, a Munich-based company that sells world entertainment products, has signed additional deals in key territories. “School of Magical Animals,”This was the German film with the highest average box office success. Global Screen announced Tuesday that it will also sell the sequel.

China (A-Quest Culture Media), Japan, Fine Films, Latin America (Discovery), Hungary(ADS), Serbia (Investacommerce), Croatia (Investacommerce) and Portugal (NOS) have all closed deals. Eagle International was awarded worldwide airline rights.

Previously announced deals include Spain (Flins y Penicuals), Italy (Adler Entertainment), CIS (Voxell), Switzerland (Filmcoopi), Israel (Red Cape Distribution), Taiwan (CaiChang), and Middle East (Selim Ramio & Co), with Scandinavia in negotiation.

CGI-animated animals are used to create a warm-hearted adventure. The children get a special animal companion in school. Ida, who is moving to a different town with her mother for the first time, isn’t thrilled at the prospect. Then she meets new friends at Winterstein school. She is shocked to discover that there are magical teachers and magical animals. Ida and Benni were the first pupils to receive such a talking pet animal. Together with Ida’s clever fox and Benni’s 200-year-old turtle, the friends take on the mysterious case of a cunning school thief.

Leonine distributed the film in Germany. The film was released on over 600 screens in October 2021. It had a strong start at number 2, only beating by “No Time to Die,”It remained in the Top 10 charts for twelve weeks. The film was last year’s most successful German film at the local box office, with a gross of more than $12.4 million.

Commenting of the film’s box office triumph, Julia Weber, head of Global Screen, said: “This proves that high-end family entertainment still attracts big audiences to the cinema. This concept of live action and CGI animated talking animals is most attractive to all international audiences, as our sales prove.”

The sequel “School of Magical Animals 2,”We would have “even more magical animals, even bigger budget, and even more fun adventures at Winterstein school,” Weber said. Weber said that the shooting of the sequel was completed on September 15, and is currently in animation and post production. Global Screen will present the first footage at Cannes Film Market.

“School of Magical Animals” producers Alexandra and Meike Kordes of Kordes & Kordes Film (Chris Kraus’ “Four Minutes”The adaptation of the international bestseller book series was made for the big screen by ) in co-production with Wega Film Austria and Leonine. Gregor Schnitzler directed the film.“The Cloud”) with animation director Tomer Eshed of Lumatic Animation & VFX.

Margit Auer’s books have been published in more than 25 countries. With seven million books sold in Germany alone, it is the most popular book brand for young adults and children in German-speaking Europe. The series now has 11 volumes and the author has promised more. “plenty more animals in mind.”

Global Screen credits also include animation hits movies “Ooops!” “Luis and the Aliens,” thriller-drama “The Collini Case,”Arthouse movie “A Thousand Times Goodnight,” starring Juliette Binoche. Highlights include the World War II refugee drama “The Path” “The Amazing Maurice,” the 3D animation based on Terry Pratchett’s novels, with a voice-cast led by Hugh Laurie and Emilia Clarke.

Global Screen is a subsidiary of Telepool, which is 100% owned by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc.