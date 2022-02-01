Nadine Dorries, UK Culture Secretary Announces ‘Sector Vision’Review

The UK’s Culture Department is planning to carry out a colossal review into creative industries in the nation, incorporating film and TV.

Nadine Dorries, Culture Secretary revealed today that Sector Vision, a piece of work she has been working on, will be published in the summer.

Dorries spoke at the opening of the Creative Coalition Festival 2022. She stated that the review will have four goals, “how best to be inclusive and embed the creative industries within communities across the UK.”

“We have to do better to help people from deprived backgrounds feel that the creative industries are for them too,”She indicated that she considers this her top priority. “How can we use the creative industries to regenerate left behind towns and communities?”

The Conservative Government’s “Levelling Up”Agenda is looking to improve places outside London and the major cities. Boris Johnson was sent to the media last night in support of Prime Minister Boris Johnson following the events of the “Partygate”Report has been a major proponent.

“‘Levelling Up’ isn’t just about transport links and infrastructure projects it’s about giving people the chance to lead rich and fulfilling lives and have good jobs in the creative industries.”

Dorries indicated that her department would spend the next months working with Creative Industries Council on the review. Julia Lopez, the Culture Minister will be seeking feedback from all key stakeholders.

Dorries also praised the UK’s “booming” film and TV sector, with studios booked out for months, and cited the success of Emma Thompson’s Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, Searchlight at Sundance bought the property in a $7.5M deal.

Her department this morning unveiled a three-year £21M ($28M) Global Screen Fund to help promote UK independent film abroad as part of a £50M ($67M) package of measures for the wider creative industries.