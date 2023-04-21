Does Jisoo have a boyfriend? What we know about Jisoo’s love life

Jisoo, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has a short dating history but is still a topic of worldwide interest. Recently, the singer’s romantic life has been a subject of rumor. One of her former stars and a soccer star who was internationally known were among her rumored romantic partners.

Jisoo’s first breath was taken in Gunpo (Korea) on the 3rd of January, 1995. She was well-known for her beauty and talents at her home school, the School of Performing Arts. Her family later moved to Seoul, and she changed schools.

Jisoo joined BLACKPINK – a Kpop group with a worldwide reputation – as the lead vocalist five years after she began training at YG Entertainment. Jisoo has a successful career both as an actor and vocalist. She briefly appeared in “THE Producers”, a 2015 comedy drama, and “Arthdal Chronicles,” a 2019 television series.

She has a number of acting credits, including. Starring role The actress shared a romantic relationship with Jung Hae in “Snowdrop,” a crime drama. Her performance in the crime drama “Snowdrop,” alongside Jung Hae-in, sparked interest among her fans in her romantic life.

Jisoo has never been confirmed to be in a relationship

Jisoo, like other BLACKPINK member members has kept her romance private; only Jennie has publicly acknowledged her relationship. Relationship Status. The majority, if no all, of reports about Jisoo’s dating partner are speculations, and some remain unverified.

She attended the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium game in London on September 2019. The clip showed Son Heung Min scoring a goal. The soccer player was recognized by the fans in the video. Rumors spread immediately Son and Jisoo are a couple. However, many have dismissed the suggestion.

In 2021 the two alleged lovers were flying from France back to South Korea the very same day. YG Entertainment eventually intervened with an offer. official statement The label denied Son and Jisoo’s romantic relationship. The label urged media outlets to stop spreading “groundless rumours.”

Jisoo and her co-star Jung were also romantically associated due to the chemistry they displayed on screen. “Snowdrop”, a story about a student, Eun-Young Ro (Jisoo), who hides Lim Soo Ho in her room after finding him covered in blood.

You can also read about the advantages of using Story unraveledLim is a man of many faces, and his true identity and nature are no different. However, this doesn’t stand in the way of his and Eun’s romance, as it blossoms amid political unrest between November and December 1987 — a significant year in Korean political history.

This hashtag is inspired by Jisoo Jung and his on-screen relationship. #HaesooAs fans hoped for the couple to continue their on-screen romance, they wished them luck. One fan said just a few days ago Written by“These two are impossible to overcome!! […] #haesoo forever [snowflake emoji, blue heart emoji]. (sic)“

One writer reported that Jung Jisoo and Jisoo had met at a meeting. BLACKPINK concert Last October, they described how their bodies language showed that both of them were comfortable with each other. After their kind comment, the Twitter user included the hashtag #Haesoo.

You can also find out more about the following: You can read more about it here‘This is what happened. They were wearing matching hoodies. Her hand rested comfortably on his shoulders. He strengthened bonds with the Kims behindstage. And, most importantly, he showed her/them he would always be there to support her, no matter what. #Haesoo”

Jung and Jisoo became popular not only as a screen couple but also for their personal lives. On set interactions This film captured the hearts of millions. They often blushed and giggled during serious scenes as well as those that involved eye contact.

While it’s not clear if the two ever dated, their friendship is evident and they support one another even outside of working together. Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Vanessa Hudgens’ ex-boyfriend Austin Butler made headlines because of their on-screen relationship.