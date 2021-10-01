SCAD Savannah Film Festival Announces Line-Up and Honorees

Sandy Powell, Oscar-winning Costume Designer, will be honored at 24th Annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival. VarietyCreative Impact in Costume Design Award

Powell, the man who gave queens their looks “The Favourite”And “Shakespeare in Love”; Mafia in “The Irishman”And “Gangs of New York”; Beautiful period pieces like “Carol”More than 30 years of history will be discussed on October 29th with VarietyJazz Tangcay, Senior Editor for Craftsmen, will be giving a career retrospective. Her latest work will be discussed. “Mothering Sunday,”Which will screen at festival

The Georgia Film Festival 2021 will feature a mix of virtual and in-person screenings, starting Oct. 23-30.

Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast”The event will begin with the opening-night gala screening. “King Richard”Aunjanue Elis present. Gala centerpiece “C’mon C’mon”On Oct. 27, Mike Mills, director and writer, will be present at the screening.

“We are so excited to be back in person to celebrate the best in cinema at the 2021 SCAD Savannah Film Festival, and to continue our diverse programming, championing wonder women and artisan talent trailblazers in the industry,”Christina Routhier, fest’s executive director, said. “This year we have a stellar lineup of films, honorees, and panelists that will be at the event to engage with our audience and students. New to the festival will be an added outdoor screening venue, featuring some Halloween favorites that are sure to be very popular.”

The festival will screen an estimated 157 films, which include 45 narrative features, 15 documentaries, and 97 shorts. 14 world premieres, three U.S. premieres, and three North American premieres are included. Of these, 63 films will be directed by women.

“Cyrano,” “The French Dispatch,” “The Last Duel,” The Lost Daughter,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Spencer” and Pedro Almodovar’s “Parallel Mothers”These are some of the films that were selected for the gala screenings.

The Signature Screenings series, followed by Q&As with select directors, writers, actors,And producers include Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” “Respect,” “Flag Day” and “The Novice.”

Branagh will be honored by SCAD with a lifetime achievement award from the Academy of Dramatic Arts for his acting and directing. “Belfast”Adrien Brody receiving the Vanguard Award “The French Dispatch”Clifton Collins Jr. receiving the Distinguished Performance Award “Jockey”Ellis was presented with the Achievement in Cinema Award “King Richard”Harry Gregson-Williams was awarded the Lifetime Achievement in Composing Award in recognition of his body work. “The Last Duel”Maggie Gyllenhaal receiving the Rising Star Director Award “The Lost Daughter”Phil Lord and Chris Miller receiving an animation award “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”Mike Mills receives the Auteur Award “C’mon C’mon”Ruth Negga receiving the Spotlight Award “Passing”Dylan Penn receives the Rising Star Award “Flag Day”Odessa Young and the Discovery Award to Odessa Young “Mothering Sunday.”

See below for more details.

Gala Screenings

” Belfast” (Kenneth Branagh)

“Bergman Island” (Mia Hansen-Løve)

“C’mon C’mon”( Mike Mills).

“Compartment No. 6” (Juho Kuosmanen)

“Cyrano”(Joe Wright).

“The French Dispatch”(Wes Anderson).

“The Harder They Fall”(Jeymes Samuel).

“A Hero” (Asghar Farhadi)

” The Humans” (Stephen Karam)

” Jockey” (Clint Bentley)

“King Richard” (Reinaldo Marcus Green)

“The Last Duel”(Ridley Scott).

” The Lost Daughter” (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

“Mothering Sunday”(Eva Husson).

“To Olivia”(John Hay)

“Parallel Mothers” (Pedro Almodóvar)

“Passing” (Rebecca Hall)

“Petite Maman” (Céline Sciamma)

“The Power of the Dog” (Jane Campion)

“Red Rocket”(Sean Baker).

“Spencer” (Pablo Larraín)

‘The Worst Person in the World” (Joachim Trier)

Signature Screenings

“Dune” (Denis Villeneuve)

“Flag Day” (Sean Penn)

“The Novice” (Lauren Hadaway)

“Paris, 13th District” (Jacques Audiard)

“Respect”(Liesl Tom)

“The Actress” (Andrew Ondrejcak, SCAD alum)

“Surviving Clotilda”(Olivia Grillo SCAD alum

More information is available at festival’s website.