Meechy Baby pays tribute to American Classics in the ‘Cutlass’ Video

Meechy Baby has released the video to his new song “Cutlass.” The track will appear on YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s upcoming compilation, Never Broke Again Vol. 1, This month, the price is expected to fall.

Rich Porter directed the clip. The rapper rides in the classic car, and he chats with his crew as he raps about life and his love for the American classic. “Fuck a job, rather rob, rather sell dope,”He raps. “The one to take a two, I’m rollin’ off a two/Pull up in a cutlass, we don’t do no foreign coupes.”

Never Broke Again Vol. 1Tracks from P Yungin and Quando Rondo, No Cap or Rjae, Rojay, Rojay, No Cap, Rjae and No Cap will be included. YoungBoy NeverBroke Again released his third album in September. Sincerely, Kentrell.