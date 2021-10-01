Katie Couric Heard the Whispers of Matt Lauer: New Memoir

Katie Couric, a veteran news anchor, revealed in her memoir that she had been ill. “heard the whispers”Concerning the allegations of sexual misconduct against Matt Lauer (ex-NBC host), According to a New York Post Report.

Couric shared the details in her memoir. “Going There,” about Lauer — who was fired from NBC’s “Today” show in November 2017 after alleged sexual misconduct — according to the Post, which obtained a copy of the book.

Couric stated in the book that Lauer said that sometimes women came into his office. “crying”And he was afraid of what would happen if they sat beside him on the couch. “can’t even put [his] arm around them,”According to the New York Post.

Couric stated that she had told Lauer to not touch the women.

Couric’s book also mentions Lauer’s comments about the MeToo movement, which would eventually bring him down.

“‘This MeToo stuff feels like it’s getting kind of out of control,'”Lauer said it. “‘It feels like a witch hunt.'”

