Travis Barker is “Much Better” After ‘Life Threatening’ Pancreatitis

Travis Barker stated to his fans that he was feeling the same emotions as everyone else. “much better”Following a pancreatitis bout that occurred following an endoscopy this week.

The Blink-182 drummer shared a five-day-old health update on Instagram Stories, detailing the circumstances surrounding his sudden hospitalization. “I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling great,”He wrote. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.”

He continued, “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area usually handed by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.”

Thankfully, “with intensive treatment,”Barker is “currently much better.”

Barker was taken to Los Angeles Hospital for Pancreatitis Tuesday. Entertainment Tonight Reports. “Travis was sick and had intense pain in his abdomen and it really concerned him and [wife] Kourtney [Kardashian]. They called 911 and he was rushed to the hospital. After speaking with Travis and running several tests, doctors said Travis is suffering from pancreatitis,”Source: ET. It is unknown what caused pancreatitis.

Kardashian and Barker reps did not immediately return. Rolling Stone‘s requests for comment.

Multiple reports claim that the Blink-182 drummer arrived at West Hills Hospital on Tuesday before being transported to Cedars-Sinai by an ambulance. Their security personnel followed closely behind. Kardashian accompanied her husband to Cedars-Sinai.

“God save me,”Barker had tweeted Tuesday morning. It’s unclear if the tweet was related to his health situation. Barker had worked on Machine Gun Kelly’s song titled “God Save Me” and on Tuesday evening, Barker’s son Landon performed at Madison Square Garden with MGK. According to E! News, neither artist mentioned Barker’s hospitalization during the show.

God Save Me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

Barker’s daughter Alabama shared statement on Instagram shortly after her dad’s hospitalization. “Please send your prayers,”Wednesday was her Wednesday. The 16-year old shared another post Thursday in which she thanked fans for their support. “Thank you guys for all the prayers and love,”She wrote. “I appreciate you & love all of you.”

The news of his hospitalization comes just days after he celebrated Father’s Day with his children and step-children. “You are so amazing you are the beast. You are the beast drummer ever,” wrote Kardashian’s daughter Penelope in a card. “You make my mom happy! Happy Fathers Day.”

Jxdn released two songs Tuesday in tribute to his friend Cooper Noriega. Barker produced both of these tracks. “Travis has really experienced everything that a person can experience, and he’s gone through this for sure,”Jxdn was told Billboard. “So I go to the studio and we didn’t plan anything, we were just talking about Cooper and how amazing he was. We weren’t worried about what the songs were gonna be, we were making them because it was therapy.”

Barker joined Renforshort earlier this year. “We’ll Make This OK” and Machine Gun Kelly and Willow’s “Emo Girl.” He’s anticipated to go on tour with Machine Gun Kelly.