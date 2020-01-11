Sarileru Neekevvaru Full Movie Download To Watch Online Leaked By Tamilrockers & TamilMv | Will It Influence The Audience?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is once again coming with the film ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’. The film is an Indian-Telugu language commercial action thriller directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film stars Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandhanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, and Satya Dev in the main roles produced by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju under their banners A.K Entertainments and Sri Venkateshwara Creations respectively.

The film is scheduled to release on 11th January 2020 coinciding with the Makara Sankranthi festival session. The film has made a total of around 100.3 Cr Pre-Release business at the box-office.

Mahesh Babu is working with the producer Anil Sunkara after a long time. He previously worked for the film ‘Aagadu’ which did not do well at the box-office. The film’s success is a much-needed one for him as his production company did not get a bigger hit in the last few years.

Mahesh Babu is working again with Dilraju after the film ‘Maharshi’ which was released in 2019. Maharshi collected around 175 Cr roughly on its full run. Director Anil Ravipudi and Dilraju are working for 4th time after films ‘Supreme’, ‘Raja the great’, ‘F2’. Their collaboration is a hit combination as the film ‘F2’ collected around 90 Cr.

Sarileru Nekevvaru got leaked online in some sites like TamilMv, Movierulz, etc.

So much money was spent on the films by producer, it also affects the entire distribution network, from product creator to the end-user.