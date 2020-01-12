Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Full Movie Download To Watch Online Leaked By Tamilrockers & TamilMv | Will It Affect The Box Office Collections?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun starer ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo’ was released on 12th January. The film Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo is a Telugu language action drama film written and directed by Trivikram. The film stars Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj in lead roles. The film also got released in Malayalam titled Angu Vaikuntapurathu and also it got released in Japan.

The film got produced by Allu Aravind and Chinna Babu under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. The music of this film was composed by S.Thaman, the cinematography was done by P.S.Vinod and got edited by Navin Nooli.

The film was officially confirmed by Geetha Arts on 8th April 2019. The film unit started shooting for the film from 13th April 2019. The title was announced as ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo’ in a glimpse officially on 15th August 2019.

The first look poster of the film was released on 1st September 2019, The teaser of this film was released on 11th December 2019 and it received a positive response. The teaser got around 22 Million Digital views with around 613 Thousand likes.

Trivikram and Allu Arjun are working for the third time after the films ‘Julai’, and ‘S/o Satyamurthi’. Trivikram’s previous ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’ has collected around 160 Cr at the box-office. Trivikram and producer Radha Krishna are working for 6th time.

‘Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo’ got leaked online in sites like TamilMv, Movierulz, etc. Film Piracy has become one of the major threats to the film industry. But, the Audience should realize that Watching or encouraging Piracy is an offense and Under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, It is a punishable act by law.

So much money was spent on the films by producer, it also affects the entire distribution network, from product creator to the end-user.