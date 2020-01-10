Tanhaji Full Movie Download To Watch Online Leaked By Tamilrockers & TamilMv | Ajay Devgn – Saif Ali Khan Multi Starrer Leaked

Tanhaji is a Periodical Biographic film that contains Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Jagapathi Babu and Sharad Kelkar in the prominent roles. The film is directed by Om Raut, it is written by Prakash Kapadia. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the production company ‘Ajay Devgn FFilms’ and ‘T-Series’ respectively. The film will release in 3D as well as 2D.

The music of this film was composed by Sachet-Parampara, Ajay-Atul and Mehul Vyas and lyrics were written by Swanand Kirkire and Anil Verma. The cinematography was done by Keiko Nakahara and the film got edited by Dharmendra Sharma.

The film is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare and is set in the 17th century. Tanaji is one of the military leaders of Chatrapati Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire. The emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj commands his military leader Tanaji Malusare to apprehend the place ‘Kondhana’ in order to protect Southern India from the Mughals.

This film’s budget is around 150 Cr. This film will clash with Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’ which will release on the same day. The film is certified with a U/A certificate with a runtime of 135 minutes.

As per reports, the film got released online by TamilMv.

