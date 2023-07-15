Does Bird Box Barcelona have the same cast as Bird Box Barcelona? HITC investigates.

The movie industry had a huge year in 2018, from the Avengers back to face Thanos again in Infinity War, to Spider-Man as never seen before in Into The Spider-Verse. It wasn’t all superheroes though, because Bird Box broke streaming records and became Netflix‘s biggest surprise hit of the year. We could see that the franchise potential was there even with a blindfold on. Now we’re back to this world, where we can finally see what characters are seeing and they don’t. However, you’ll want to know if the stars are back for more, so is Sandra Bullock in Bird Box Barcelona, and do any of the cast return?

Sandra Bullock is in Bird Box Barcelona. Does any of the original cast members return?

The 58-year-old American actress doesn’t reprise the central role of Malorie Hayes from Bird Box in Bird Box Barcelona.

It’s been officially confirmed that Bird Box Barcelona is not a sequel to its predecessor, but rather, it exists as a spin-off that simply exists in the same universe as the original movie.

We have an all-new cast, and this time we center on a father, Sebastián, and his daughter Anna as they work to survive the mysterious entities we were introduced to in the first film, except this time we’re in the titular city on the northeastern coast of Spain.

The spin-off story is its own unique tale, and no other members of Bird Box’ original cast will reprise their roles.

Bird Box Barcelona cast

The film will be in Spanish and we’ll have a new, exciting cast instead of Machine Gun Kelly and John Malkovich.

‘They really gave us a lot of freedom’

Bird Box Barcelona co-director David Pastor—he co-directed with his brother Alex—recently The Speaker MovieWeb on not being bound by previous films in the franchise

“… they really gave us a lot of freedom. So long as it complies with the original Bird Box rules. It made sense to have it take place in the exact same universe. We could just do whatever we wanted in terms of the story.”

He continued: “We’re not beholden to the events of the first movie, we had freedom to come up with a completely original brand-new story with brand-new characters, which for us was very, very exciting.”

David also added that “when you’re dealing with a parallel story like this and an expansion like this, they’re different in that you have more freedom than with a sequel.”

Bird Box Barcelona now available on Netflix