BTS fans will blush when they hear the explicit Jungkook Seven lyrics

BTS Jungkook released his solo debut single Seven and fans can’t have enough of the explicit version!

BTS ARMY is finally able to enjoy the debut by the K-pop golden voice, Jungkook. As usual, Jungkook didn’t disappoint. The Euphoria crooner’s new song also beat a BTS record on US iTunes proving it always comes down to ‘BTS vs BTS.’

Explicit version of Jungkook’s Seven lyrics is sending ripples to fan-hearts

Jungkook is proving up to his reputation as a die-hard romantic with Seven’s Explicit version lyrics where the singer serenades his lover with lines like, “You wrap around me and you give me life/ And that’s why night after night/ I’ll be f****’ you right.”

In the chorus, Jungkook gets bolder singing, “Every hour every minute every second/ You know night aftеr night/ I’ll be f*****’ you right/ Seven days a week.”

Jungkook makes fans lose ‘self control’

The youngest member of BTS is making K-pop fans lose ‘self-control’ with explicit lyrics of Seven!

Gushing over the steamy lyrics of Seven, a fan posted on Twitter: “The Explicit version of Seven! I am losing self-control!”

Another chimed in: “The explicit version lyrics…I was just thinking…this was just his first single! What will happen when JJK1 comes out??”

A third fan summarized the fandom’s feelings saying: “Seven explicit version made me blush.”

Jungkook breaks BTS’ record in US iTunes

Within an hour of Jungkook’s Seven release, the K-pop star started his record-breaking spree starting with US iTunes. Seven beat BTS Take Two’s record for the fastest Kpop song to hit US iTunes, reaching the site in just one hour and seven minute.

Impressed fans have swooned over the youngest Bangtan member’s impact on the music industry with one saying: “Yoongi is serious when he says there is no next BTS. Because as you can see this is BTS vs. BTS!”

