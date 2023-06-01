Samie, a Love Island star who has sparked rumours that she is back together with her ex Tom, shows off her toned body in Spain.

Samie Elishi, the LOVE Island actress who is rumoured to be back together with her ex Tom Clare, showed off a toned body while in Spain.

She is on a luxurious cruise through Europe, with her friend Claudia Forgarty, and family, to enjoy the best of life.

5 Samie Elishi stunned in green and white bikini

5 The Star has landed in Spain

5 Samie Tom and Tom placed 3rd in this winter’s series Rex

Samie loves to keep her fans updated on what she has been doing via Instagram.

Reality star, Jennifer Lopez, is in Palma De Mallorca Spain and enjoying its stunning views, culture, and food.

Samie posed in her green and white bikini for an edgy selfie.

Samie’s captioned post reads: “Beach day in @shopbeachcity.”

Samie Clare and Tom Clare split up less than two weeks after their return to the UK.

They were spotted together partying last week in Marbella, sparking rumours about their reunion.

They were both wearing black coordinated outfits and looked very close together as they smiled for a friend’s short video.

Samie fueled the flames yesterday that their relationship has been rekindled.

While on a cruise, the Essex girl posed with her traveling companions in an Instagram photo.

She showed Tom that she was FaceTiming him by holding up her mobile phone.

Samie shared another photo showing Tom laughing as he called her on video while she was away.

This year, the former couple came in third place on the winter series.

5 Samie and her friend Claudia