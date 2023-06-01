Lookalike of Top WAG stuns with youthful glam – can you guess her daughter?

The mother of a stunning model married to an ex-footballer looks like she’s decades younger.

Karen Sullivan (62), Abbey Clancy’s mother, looks like a 37-year-old girl with her glitzy youthful look.

Abbey's fans refuse to believe that her glamorous mum is in her 60s

Abbey's supporters refuse to accept that her glamorous mother is over 60
Abbey shared this glamorous snap of Karen

Abbey has shared a glamorous photo of Karen

Karen looks more like Abbey’s sister than her mum with her line-free features and her killer body.

The blue-eyed blonde, who gave birth at age 25, is believed to be decades younger.

Abbey’s Instagram followers couldn’t believe their eyes when the model previously shared a snap of the glam-ma as she celebrated Mother’s Day.

Abbey’s mother looked perfect as she celebrated her mom’s birthday. She was holding a Mojito, wearing large sunglasses, a silk gown, and a hat.

“Beautiful mother 👌🏼The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!!” added another, while a third wrote: “Twins, both stunning!”

“Your mum only looks about 25,” agreed another.

And even 35-year-old Abbey can’t deny her mum’s youthful looks, previously admitting that Karen “could be my sister”, joking that all her mates used to wolf whistle at Karen on the school run.

Abbey, the wife of Peter Crouch and mother to two children, loves to praise their mums on social networks.

She previously said of her mum: “I really couldn’t live without you and hope to be even half as good a mum to my babies as you are to me and my brothers and sister !!! Your the Best”

The pair are often mistaken for sisters rather than mother and daughter

The two are frequently mistaken as sisters, rather than mother-and-daughter
Karen Sullivan is often mistaken for her glamorous lookalike daughter Abbey Clancy

Karen Sullivan is often mistaken for her glamorous lookalike daughter Abbey Clancy
Karen gave birth to daughter Abbey, 35, when she was 25 but people online are convinced that the blue-eyed blonde was decades younger than her age

Karen was only 25 when she gave birth to her daughter Abbey. However, many people believe that the blonde with blue eyes was much younger.
Abbey is quick to gush about her mum on social media

Abbey's quick to praise her mum in social media
Abbey previously joked that her friends used to 'wolf whistle' at her mum on the school run

Abbey used to joke that friends of hers would "wolf whistle" at her mom on the way to school

