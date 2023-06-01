Lookalike of Top WAG stuns with youthful glam – can you guess her daughter?

The mother of a stunning model married to an ex-footballer looks like she’s decades younger.

Karen Sullivan (62), Abbey Clancy’s mother, looks like a 37-year-old girl with her glitzy youthful look.

Karen looks more like Abbey’s sister than her mum with her line-free features and her killer body.

The blue-eyed blonde, who gave birth at age 25, is believed to be decades younger.

Abbey’s Instagram followers couldn’t believe their eyes when the model previously shared a snap of the glam-ma as she celebrated Mother’s Day.

Abbey’s mother looked perfect as she celebrated her mom’s birthday. She was holding a Mojito, wearing large sunglasses, a silk gown, and a hat.

“Beautiful mother 👌🏼The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!!” added another, while a third wrote: “Twins, both stunning!”

“Your mum only looks about 25,” agreed another.

And even 35-year-old Abbey can’t deny her mum’s youthful looks, previously admitting that Karen “could be my sister”, joking that all her mates used to wolf whistle at Karen on the school run.

Abbey, the wife of Peter Crouch and mother to two children, loves to praise their mums on social networks.

She previously said of her mum: “I really couldn’t live without you and hope to be even half as good a mum to my babies as you are to me and my brothers and sister !!! Your the Best”

