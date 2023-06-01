Why was Mintzy fired from Barstool? What’s The Full Story?

Why did Mintzy leave Barstool Sports for good? The fans are curious. You can read more about it here.

We can pay for our careless actions today. If you’re an avid listener of Barstool Sports, the name Ben “Mintzy” Mintz It’s likely that you will recognize the phrase. The personality’s presence on the blog has grown over the years. Ben has a goofy yet hilarious persona, which adds humour to his company as well as his own show. Mintzy, Wake Up.

Mintzy, who was terminated from Barstool Sports early in May 2023, found himself unemployed. Fans are asking what happened. Here’s the full scoop.

Ben Mintz, the host of Barstool Sports’ ‘Wake Up Mintzy” was terminated after he used a racial epithet on his program.

A wise person once said don’t write a check with your mouth that your bank account can’t cash. In case you’ve been out of the loop, Mintzy was given the pink slip from Barstool Sports after he decided to rap a racial slur during a live stream on May 1, 2023.

In the live stream, Mintzy rapped along to Bone Thugs N’ Harmony’s “1st of Tha Month” and said the [n-word]. Mintzy, in an interesting turn of events, appeared to realize his error immediately. He made this strange face.

Today, while listening to a lyric of a popular song I made obscene mistake. I meant no harm & have never felt worse about anything. I am sorry for what I did. I am truly sorry & ashamed of myself. — Mintzy (@DestroyerMintzy) May 1, 2023

Mintzy apologized for his behavior on Twitter immediately after the broadcast. “This morning, I made an unforgivable mistake slipping on air while reading a song lyric. I meant no harm & have never felt worse about anything,” he wrote. “ I apologize for my actions. I am truly sorry and ashamed of myself.”

Some people appreciated his apology but others went online to trash him. But the last blow was delivered by Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini on Twitter in May 2023. She said that despite her and Dave Portnoy’s efforts to reach out to the parent Penn Entertainment company, their attempts were unsuccessful. Mintzy has been terminated from Barstool Sports.

Mintzy seems to have bounced back from being terminated with a brand new job.

It appears that Mintzy learned a valuable lesson and has been given a second chance — well, sort of. Mintzy, in a Twitter video, announced that Dave Portnoy was given a position on Wednesday, May 31,2023. Mintzy is now the pitchman for David’s watch company, Brick Watch.

“I am being rehired by Dave Portnoy as the first employee for Brick Watch, and I cannot be more happy about it,” Mintz said. Mintzy said that he’s extremely grateful to Dave for giving him an opportunity. Mintzy also took responsibility for his actions in the last month and the events that lead to him being fired.

ANNOUNCEMINTZ At my 40th birthday I will be Re-hired @stoolpresidente The 1st Employee of @BrickWatchCo!!! I am so grateful to my family, friends & the Stoolies for getting me through this hellacious month. And I will NEVER forget Dave’s loyalty here! Just When I… pic.twitter.com/HjD2dYieX8 — Mintzy (@DestroyerMintzy) 31 May 2023