Man gets DUI after Consuming Hibiscus Lemonade from Chipotle

A Las Vegas resident shared a personal incident clip on TikTok with the hashtag #crookedcops. Since uploading the clip, it has garnered 1.2 million views.

The complete clip has a background “Heartless” by The Weeknd song playing. Man used the screen captions to explain the entire incident to the public.

The clip begins with the man visiting the shop and ordering Hibiscus Lemonade from Chipotle. Additionally, the opening screen caption reads “this is how I got my first DUI.”

Afterward, he explained how the police officers found the open can of Hibiscus lemonade from his vehicle and it even tested positive for alcohol. Hence, the man was accused of his first DUI.

In addition, the screen captions and other hashtags in the clip were as “First DWB in Las Vegas. #crookedcops #racialprofile #chippotle #lasvegas #profile.”

Unfortunately, the man got arrested due to the alleged DUI. But, the clip promises a follow-up video shortly.

The video garnered millions of views, 127,000 likes, and several comments from netizens. Several people commented relating to the incident and explaining their own encounters.

While one user stated: “That happened to me [with] Panera tea. I used a breathalyzer after 320z and had a 0.08.” the others stated: “Oh yeah. I worked at Panera. People would forget to replace the drinks so they would ferment.”

“I’m not even kidding, I had that lemonade from chipotle that tasted so strongly like alcohol I couldn’t even finish it before tossing it.”

While it could just be the breathalyzer error or the man left the opened can for a longer duration inside. Well, whatever is the reason behind Hibiscus Lemonade testing positive for alcohol, the video garnered huge recognition and involvement from all around the world.

Stay tuned to this space for such updates in the future.