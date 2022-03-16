Saint West Shows Off Singing Skills in Kim Kardashian’s Sweet Video

Kanye “Ye” WestHe’s not the only one in his family who is musically talented.



Mom is the best source of proof if you are looking for it. Kim KardashianHer latest video was shared Instagram StoriesTheir sons. Saint West. The 15th of March will see the Keep Up with the KardashiansAlum shared a few clips of the pair side-by-side as they enjoyed some quality time together. The clips show the mother-son duo sporting a few filters before Saint started singing along to the music.



Singing to the single “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”The movie is available here EncantoSaint Belts out “We don’t talk about Bruno…but it was my wedding day. It was our wedding day.”



Although Saint may only be 6, he already has racked up quite the list of hobbies, some of which include playing both basketball and football—and judging by this video, his musical talents just may be added to that résumé.