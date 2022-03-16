After Steep Listener Loss, Mike Kaplan resigns from KROQ as program director

Mike Kaplan, the senior vice president of programming at Audacy and brand manager for New York alternative station WNYL, has left his position as the program director of L.A.’s KROQ-FM amid declining ratings. Kaplan’s leadership resulted in significant changes to the station’s sound and staff, most notably firing veteran “Kevin and Bean Show”Shortly after taking over as host in 2020, Kevin Ryder took the reins.

Audacy, Inc. (formerly Entercom) – which merged with the Los Angeles-based radio station’s owner CBS Radio in 2017 – announced Tuesday that the search for a new programming director had begun.

“Mike Kaplan has decided to step down as KROQ Brand Manager. Mike has come to the conclusion, personally and professionally, that this is best for him. He also believes KROQ deserves a Brand Manager solely dedicated to the brand and one that lives in Los Angeles 24/7,”Audacy rep said that in a Statement.

“Mike will continue on as Brand Manager at New York’s Alt 92.3 and as Audacy’s Alternative Format VP. Our search for a new VP of Programming for KROQ begins today.”

Kaplan’s tumultuous two years in the role kicked off when Kevin Weatherly resigned and decamped for Spotify in 2017. Weeks into Kaplan’s tenure, 30-year host Kevin Ryder tweeted that he and his “Kevin in the Morning with Allie & Jensen on KROQ 106.7 FM”The poor ratings likely led to the team being physically removed from their building and fired.

Subsequently, KROQ’s afternoon show helmed by hosts Kevin Klein and Ted Stryker moved to fill the morning slot. Stryker was later hired by Alt 98.7.

Kaplan also reshaped the station’s sound to cater to a younger, more “diverse” audience. This strategy seems to have backfired, given that younger listeners only make up a small percentage of radio listeners, especially in this age of streaming. KROQ’s ratings have fallen steadily to 26th place in the Los Angeles market. The station’s January cume of 1.2 was a marked drop from a 1.9 cume six months earlier.