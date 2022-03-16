Penkse Media & MRC Joint Venture P-MRC Data Rebrands As Luminate

P-MRC Data is being rebranded to Luminate, a joint venture between Deadline parent Penske Media, MRC and Luminate.

The company powers Billboard charts and provides data about music sales, consumption, and consumer engagement. It also has extensive production metadata on TV or film. The clients include almost all of the world’s top entertainment companies.

“We re-conceived this brand as the industry’s central and most trusted source for all of entertainment’s verified strategic and operational data. The name represents our mission to bring clarity and insight to a complex and evolving industry,” said Luminate CEO Rob Jonas.

Luminate’s offerings include MRC Data, Variety Business Intelligence, Music Connect, BDS Radio and SoundScan. Global Hits is a new service that tracks the most popular songs in 48 countries. It offers analysis and comparison across all regions. It said that it will release an integrated, cross-industry platform for analytics later in the year.

Jonas reported that Luminate began to incorporate its tentpole items “into the most comprehensive entertainment analytics offering, which will eventually span all major media categories, while comprehensively managing the rights of our ecosystem data partners and contributors.”

Foursquare’s former chief sales officer was chosen to run the company. The company was launched in 2020 when MRC Media and Penske Media combined their data businesses. It is now run entirely independently.