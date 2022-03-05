Sage advisory group being stood down & will no longer meet to ­discuss Covid

THE Sage group of government science advisers is being stood down and will no longer meet to ­discuss Covid.

As most lockdown laws expire at the end of this month, this move is yet another step back toward normality.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies has been headed by England’s Chief Medical Officer Sir Chris Whitty and UK Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick ­Vallance.

It met 105 times during the ­pandemic to help ministers understand data and studies about coronavirus and give advice on restrictions.

However, cases dropped again last week. The Office for National Statistics reported that the number of infected people in England fell below two million for first time since mid December.

Now, there are 10,649.

This figure is approximately half the January peak.

Professor James Naismith, of Oxford University, said last night: “Unless a new strain emerges that couples vaccine evasion and severity, the large number of deaths are behind us.

“In this light, the removal of restrictions has proven correct.”