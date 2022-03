Russian forces attacked and seized Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant on Friday in a “reckless” assault that sparked international condemnation and fears of a nuclear disaster. The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine called the Russian assault on the Zaporizhzhia facility a “war crime.” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said it proved how reckless Russian President Vladimir Putin has been in his invasion of the former Soviet territory. Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy called the attack a “nuclear terror act.”