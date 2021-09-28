Saban Films Acquires Alejandro Hidalgo Film

EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films is finalizing a deal to acquire The Exorcism of God, a horror drama from Alejandro Hidalgo (The House at the End of Time), which will premiere today at Fantastic Fest.

Saban will handle the film’s distribution in the U.S., as well as in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland and South Africa.

The feature, set in an isolated Mexican town, follows Father Peter Williams (Will Beinbrink), an American exorcist who becomes possessed by the Devil, subsequently committing a terrible sacrilege. 18 years later, the consequences of his sin come back to haunt him, unleashing a battle within.

Hidalgo co-wrote the script with Santiago Fernández Calvete, with María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) and Joseph Marcell (The Sandman) starring alongside Beinbrink.

Joel Seidl produced the film alongside Hidalgo, through his newly created company, Epica Pictures, Inc. Karim Kabche and Antonio Abdo of Kabche Film Productions served as the project’s financiers. XYZ Films is handling international sales outside of territories claimed by Saban.

“Alejandro Hidalgo is a mighty directorial force in the Latin American horror genre,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “We are excited to share this fascinating and frightening film of his with an American audience.”

“Releasing our film in theaters and digital platforms in the US has always been a dream,” added Hidalgo. “We feel beyond excited to make it happen hand in hand with such a wonderful team as XYZ and Saban Films.”

At Saban Films, The Exorcism of God joins an upcoming slate that includes Joel David Moore’s horror thriller Hide and Seek, starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers; and Jared Cohn’s Reactor co-starring Bruce Willis and Patrick Muldoon.

Saban Films’ Ness Saban negotiated the acquisition deal with Nate Bolotin on behalf of XYZ Films. Hidalgo is represented by CAA, Michael Lewis & Associates and attorney Marc Von Arx.