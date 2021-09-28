Piers Morgan clears air with Aaron Ramsdale after Arsenal goalkeeper called him “w*****”

Piers Morgan has cleared the air with Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale despite the goalkeeper previously having called him a “w******”.

The controversial TV presenter has got on the wrong side of many footballers on social media over the years, famously feuding the likes of Wayne Rooney and Gary Lineker.

And it seems Arsenal’s North London Derby hero Ramsdale is another footballer Morgan upset at some point, as an old tweet from the ex-Sheffield United shot-stopper shows.

But Morgan saw the funny side after Ramsdale’s sensational performance and specatular saves against Tottenham on Sunday helped his team to a memorable 3-1 win on the day.









Morgan, 56, uploaded a screenshot of Ramsdale’s tweet from 2014 along with a picture of the two laughing after the derby win.

He captioned the photos: “How it started vs how it’s going.”

The ex-Britain’s Got Talent judge regularly attends Arsenal matches and is known for his outspoken views on certain players.

But it seems he is a fan of the new Arsenal keeper despite the 23-year-old’s previous harsh words.

Ramsdale arrived from Sheffield United this summer for an initial £24million fee which many supporters gawked at, especially after they had let Emi Martinez go to Aston Villa for less only a year before.

But the Englishman has been one of the Gunners’ stand-out performers this season, conceding only one goal in three Premier League appearances.

He and Arsenal next face Brighton away from home as they look to continue their stellar form.