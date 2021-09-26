Rylan Clark-Neal says he’s ‘had enough this year’ after breakup and current petrol chaos

Rylan Clark-Neal took to Twitter to vent his fury at the UK’s petrol shortage yesterday, and made a reference to his recent split from husband Dan.

Rylan said how he “had been through enough” already this year following the breakup, and that the recent petrol drama was preventing him enjoying a late-night shopping trip, reports the Express.

The host of Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two half-jokingly said to his 1.6 million followers: “I’ve been through enough this year, really don’t need this petrol drought to make a sly trip to the M&S garage at midnight in a dressing gown taken away from me tbh.”







Fans of the TV personality joined him in discussing this week’s petrol chaos.

One person typed: “Oh Rylan we have all been to the shop in our PJs either get fuel or food, I’m sure this crisis will be over soon. Watch Strictly in your PJs like me, dance around the living room with your husband and feel fabulous darling! Xx.”

Another added: “Invest in an electric car. 300 miles on one charge these days and one overnight charge is about a fiver hun.”(sic)







“There is no drought. My brother and I both deliver fuel. We are busy with lots to go around. If a garage is filled and emptied on the same day they will have to close because they order on averages,” chimed a third.

It comes as petrol stations saw long queues as a number of garages in the UK had temporarily closed, with BP and Esso warning of petrol and diesel shortages at some of its stations.

BP said on Thursday it had closed a “handful” of its petrol forecourts due to a lack of available fuel.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said as of Thursday five BP petrol stations were affected.







A “small number” of Tesco refilling stations have also been impacted, said Esso owner ExxonMobil.

The issues with transporting fuel to petrol stations is being caused by the ongoing shortage of HGV drivers.

BP doesn’t employ any lorry drivers directly, it outsources deliveries to independent haulier Hoyer.

