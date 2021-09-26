Photos From Inside Abandoned Buildings That Will Give You Chills

The German-influenced African village of Kolmanskop in Namibia was a bustling mining town in the early 1900s.





Kolmanskop, Namibia.



Hannes Thirion/Shutterstock







The former diamond mining town, located in the Namib desert in the south of Namibia, was home to over 1,000 people.

They had a ballroom, a hospital, and a bowling alley among other amenities, but by 1954, it was completely abandoned.