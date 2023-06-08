Jamie Lee Curtis’s advice to Lindsay Lohan on motherhood

Lindsay LohanYou can also find out more about the following:Jamie Lee Curtis“Friendship is the ultimate.

The fans know it’s going to happen. So it may not surprise followers that Lohan, who is expecting her first baby with husbandBader ShammasShe has sometimes turned her attention to herFreaky Fridayco-star for advice—including on how to balance work and motherhood.

The 36-year old said, “I recently spoke with Jamie Lee Curtis.”Allurefor its latest cover story published June 8, “and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'”

Lohan posted announcing her pregnancy on March. Picture of a onesie with the words “coming soon…” to Instagram. The actress remembered toAllureShe was in New York doing press last autumn for her Netflix filmThe Falling of ChristmasShe was on her way home to Dubai and told her mother Dina“I’m thinking I may be pregnant.”

According to the article, Lohan did not take the pregnancy test until after she had returned from Dubai. She then told Shammas the good news when the results appeared.

It was boring, she laughed. “I entered the room and threw down the test. I thought, “Guess? “He says, ‘We’re?’