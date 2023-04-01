After being concerned by new photographs of her eye patch, Tori Spelling has revealed a frightening medical diagnosis

TORI Spelling revealed a terrifying medical diagnosis following concern after she posted some photos on social media showing an eye patch.

Tori shared an Instagram photo recently wearing a pink bedazzled patch on her eyes while matching with Laura Rugetti. Both Tori and Laura wore pink long-sleeved croptops with black skirts with slits to showcase their toned legs.

5

Tori was seen wearing a pink, bedazzled eye-patchCredit to Splash
5

This mom-of-5 revealed she has an eye conditionCredit to Splash

She also shared the reasons she was wearing an eye-patch.

“When your hair bestie @laurarugetti launches her clip in extension line ‘California Blondes’ and collab x @hiddencrownhair you support even with an ulcer on your eyeball.

Laura even bejewelled me with an eye patch. I’m proud of this #boss,” she said.

It’s not the first time Tori has worn the eyepatch. She posted multiple Instagram Stories wearing it.

Note to your slightly younger self – it is super important that you change your contacts every day. “Fun day at eye doctor and urgent care.” she stated.

‘SO BRAVE’

Tori wasn’t the only one in her family to receive medical care over recent months.

A mother of five shared photos in January of Beau, her son at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Beau can be seen in the first picture lying on his stomach, wearing his tiger-print pajamas and face mask.

Tori captioned this photo with: “Thx @childrensla! It is the kindness, patience, nurturing and love that go above and beyond. Grateful.”

The next shot was a close-up of Beau’s hand with a cannula taped to it as Tori explained: “Our little… he’s so brave. He’s ok! Because he was born with one of his kidneys that isn’t entirely empty, a renal scan has been done on him today.

Next was Beau lying down while he waited for the scan. There is also a throwback to him receiving the same scan when he was a newborn baby.

Tori said that Beau, age 5, was having his kidney scan. She also wrote: Beau, age 2, is getting his renal exam.

She confirmed her son Liam had been admitted to the hospital by taking a closer look at his hand.

“3rd child in the hospital in 2 weeks… wtf,” Tori wrote to her 1.6 million followers.

“This morning at hospital with our youngest and now tonight at ER with one of our oldest…

The viral infection @liammcdermott2007 caused severe headaches and neck pain. He is my most stoic son. She said that she had never seen her son in so much pain.

TORI’S TRAUMA

The third child that Tori was referring to was her 14-year-old daughter Stella who was also hospitalized after suffering from extreme migraines.

It was the second time in a week that the teen was sent to the hospital.

Tori shared the sad news. SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live,” after the host asked how Stella was doing.

Tori said, “Not great.” “She visited the E.R. “She went to the E.R. twice.”

According to the blonde actress, “So everybody knows she was there once last week and again a few days later and was diagnosed as having hemiplegic headaches.”

Hemiplegic headache is rare and causes severe migraine symptoms.

Tori says that Stella experiences a hemiplegic attack when she has a migraine. Her body becomes numb on one side, almost as if it is experiencing a stroke.

“Her left arm went completely numb,” Tori explained. “She couldn’t lift it. She couldn’t raise it. Then she lost half of her throat. Finally, her mouth was gone.

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star shared her frustrations over her daughters’ troubles.

“She’s 14. What happens when a fourteen-year-old has a stroke?

5

Tori is not the only family member receiving treatment.
5

Tori displayed her eye patch on an Instagram story./torispelling
5

Tori recently went to Super Nintendo World with her family/Tori Spelling

