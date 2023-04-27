Ryan Gosling’s first footage of The Fall Guy puts him front and centre in this stunt-packed flick

The “Fall Guy’ teaser” might not convince you of how much fun the movie will be, but perhaps David Leitch could. We’re trying make it a huge summer film, so there’s lots of action and fun. Universal has been very supportive and Ryan is really cooperative on the material”, Leitch explained. Collider An August 2022 Interview. Suffice to say, it seems that he, the rest of the crew, and the entire cast put together a blockbuster worthy of a summertime slot — even though it didn’t ultimately land one.

Leitch said that “The Fall Guy’s” team enjoyed the opportunity to play with meta-references. Leitch continued: “We will definitely have fun in the film world. It’s rich with stories from actors. [producer Kelly McCormick]”‘s experience, mine, Ryan’s.” “The director notes also that the Colt character’s action-packed adventures that are full of dangers and explosions might seem like a wild adventure to an audience but it is just another day for a stuntman who has been doing this for years.

The Fall Guy will arrive on March 1, 2020.