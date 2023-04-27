Mary Fitzgerald says cast was going “crazy” while selling Sunset S6

Her exit from the show comes after a dramatic season five, where fellow cast member Emma Hernan Tell Mary that you are the boss Jason Oppenheim Christine told Emma that she would pay $5,000 for Emma to stop working with her. Christine said in the episode that “there’s no truth” to what Emma had claimed. Emma’s latest attempt to discredit me and create lies is beyond me.

In August, months after the show aired on Netflix, it was announced that Christine would be leaving. Later, she exclusively revealed to E! News that her exit was a “natural progression” into her next career move: a crypto-based brokerage she opened with husband Christian Richard called RealOpen.

You know, my husband and myself have worked so hard on RealOpen. She explained that the project took about a month and a quarter to complete. In my mind I had already been checked out.

Mary’s reaction to Christine leaving? In the trailer to season 6, she made it clear what her feelings were.

Mary, in the video promo, said: “I doubt I’ll miss Christine. It’s probably better that she’s not there.” “But I’m nervous about the new dynamics.”

The fans will be able to see this new dynamic in action when Selling Sunset season six hits Netflix starting May 19.