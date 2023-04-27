Black Mirror season 6: Seven of the best Black Mirror episodes

Black Mirror fans are weighing in on the most memorable episodes since the series announced it will return this summer.

Black Mirror, the mind-bending, dystopian drama, is set to return in four long years. This news has caused a heated debate on social media about the series’ best episodes.

So we listened to what the hardcore fans have had to say, and we’ve compiled a list of seven of the most essential Black Mirror episodes that you need to catch up on, or re-watch, before season 6 drops on Netflix this summer.

Nosedive

Season 3, Episode 1 – Nosedive.

Nosedive is the first show on our list. It’s a 60-minute TV series that features Lacie Pound as she tries to make her way in a world where people rate each other on their performance during everyday social interactions.

Pound is invited to a wedding by an old, dear friend. Things seem to be going well for her. She believes that the trip will help boost her score, but this is Black Mirror, so as you can imagine – things don’t go too smoothly…

The Nation is Hated

Season 3, Episode 6 – The Nation Is Hated

Another strong epiosde from 2016’s season 3 is Hated In The Nation. Hated In The Nation clocks at 1hr29 minutes and tells the story about a detective trying to solve a murder.

A journalist is at the centre of a major social media controversy. Karin Parke, the detective who investigates this case, soon finds out that there are more layers to the story than initially believed.

Hang The Dj

Season 4, Episode 4, – Hang the DJ

Imagine that every relationship had a set time limit, and you both knew it. While some people would probably have appreciated that in their past relationships, Frank and Amy find themselves in that predicament – and it makes them both a little bit existential.

The BAFTAS-nominated episode is a bit of a rom-com at times, while still maintaining the original sci-fi theme.

San Junipero

Season 3, Episode 4 – San Junipero.

One of the most beautifully shot episodes in the show’s history, San Junipero picked up plaudits for the its portrayal of lesbian relationships and its elegant use of color and lighting throughout.

The episode has stuck in the mind of Black Mirror heads for years, and is regularly mentioned on Twitter during conversations about the show’s best episodes.

White Christmas

Season 2, Episode 4 – White Christmas

You needn’t worry about the fact we’re not in December at the moment, this seasonal special isn’t particularly festive.

Arguably Black Mirror’s most haunting episode to date, White Christmas flirts with the idea of humans being armed with the ability to manipulate time – so that one minute for you, could feel like a million years for someone else.

This episode isn’t for the faint-hearted, and you certainly won’t want to listen to I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday any time soon after watching it.

Shut up and Dance

Season 3, Episode 3 – Shut Up and Dance.

If you’re the kind of paranoid person that covers your webcam with blu tac – this episode is for you.

Alex Lawther plays Kenny, a character that you’ll find difficult to believe is real. You will want to tell him to wake up.

Kenny is blackmailed into completing a series of tasks by an anonymous source who has obtained footage of him through his laptop camera, but we won’t give any more than that away.

Bandersnatch

Stand-alone movie – Bandersnatch.

It was inevitable. Though not a normal episode, Bandersnatch is arguably Black Mirror’s most impressive endeavor.

Fans could watch Will Poulter in multiple scenes as much as they wanted.

If you like adventure and don’t mind sitting too close to your remote, then try watching, or rather playing along, with Bandersnatch.