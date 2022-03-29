Oscars condemn Will Smith for Chris Rock Slap; Launches Formal Review

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has launched a formal review following Will Smith’s assault on Chris Rock at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony. Although the organization behind the annual film awards show said initially that it condemned violence but did not mention Smith, it now expresses its dismay over the incident.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,”A spokesperson for the organisation said. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”

It appears that Smith may face some type of disciplinary action or sanction, though it’s unlikely he will be made to forfeit his prize. According to its official= standards for conduct, the Academy says that Smith will be disciplined or sanctioned. “categorically opposed to any form of abuse.”

Smith was awarded the best actor award for his portrayal as Richard Williams, the father to tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. “King Richard,”His big night was marred in his outburst. After Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s close cropped haircut, referencing “G.I. Jane,”Smith charged on the stage and slapped Rock. Rock screamed at Smith. “leave my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”Pinkett Smith said that her hair loss was due to alopecia.

Smith was awarded the best actor award later in evening. He used his time at the podium to apologize to the Academy and to his fellow nominees — though he did not mention Rock.

“Love will make you do crazy things,”He added: “To do what we do, you got to be able to take abuse. You got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business you got to be able to have people disrespecting you. And you got to smile, you got to pretend like that’s okay.”