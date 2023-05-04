Russia says Ukraine sent drones to kill Vladimir Putin. What is the truth?

Russian officials claim that a drone shot down over the Kremlin last night had been sent by Ukraine in a bid to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

Video of the purported incident shows a fiery nighttime blast just over the Kremlin.

Slowing down the video, you can see the drone descending toward the famed building dome and then being shot into the air.

The Russians declared soon after that the attempted drone strike had been orchestrated by the Ukraine in an attempt to kill Putin, who was not in the residence at the time.

Officials in Ukraine quickly pushed back on this claim though, saying they had nothing to do with the drone.

Many are now left to wonder: Was Putin behind this video? Could this be a false flag? Will Russia use this incident as an excuse to punish Ukraine? Is it the work of Russian dissidents or terrorists?

Is the drone real or a myth?

Video footage taken from the Kremlin shows the damage has not been visible on the roof of the building.

Bill Browder says, “It’s an amateurish attempt to create the illusion of a drone strike.” Bill Browder says that “the Kremlin has the best security on earth.”

Browder, who until 2005 was the largest foreign investor in Russia, adds: “For a drone to just sort of meander into the Kremlin, it’s kind of a laughable concept.”

Since the beginning of Russia’s attack against Ukraine, it has been fourteen months.