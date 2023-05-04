What Denis Villeneuve doesn’t consider the film a sequel

Villeneuve was not about to take a victory lap, as the immediate success of “Dune”, led to “Dune: Part Two” being approved quickly. The French Canadian director made his remarks just before the release of “Dune”. He also clarified how difficult it would be to complete the film as quickly as possible. It’s great, but it is also burdensome,” said the French Canadian director. Good news: a great deal of work was already completed in regards to design, castings, locations, and scripting. We’re starting at the beginning. “It’s a short period, but I’ll try to meet that challenge as it is important for me that my audience sees the second part as soon as possible.”

Villeneuve is right. It’s not a sequel that requires a new start, a new cast, or a new script. Original story still has its cliffhanger, waiting to be resolved.

It is also important to note that, despite the fact that the “Dune’ book series includes five sequels as well as many spin-offs of its own, Villeneuve only explored the first part of the original book in his first “Dune’ film. The first “Dune’ film, according to the author himself, only covered half the story. The filmmaker is interested in making “Dune: Messiah”, the official sequel to the book, but first he must finish the second half. According to the trailer for the movie, it appears that the filmmaker will do just that.