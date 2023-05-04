A 12-year-old collapses during soccer practice after a cardiac episode

On Thursday, a 12-year-old Arizona woman collapsed following a cardiac episode during soccer training.

Pyper Midkiff of the Arizona Arsenal Soccer Club began suffering from an episode after 20 minutes during practice on Thursday, according to reports. The following is a statement by the spokesperson From the same family as the club.

The family said that CPR was administered before the ambulance arrived after the victim collapsed on the pitch. Once on the way to the closest hospital, Midkiff’s heart stopped but was started again by the paramedics, the statement said.

“Pyper is a fighter. Everyone who knows Pyper knows this. Pyper needs to be 100% again. The world needs more Pypers that are 100%,” said the family.

Family members said that they do not currently know what the future holds for the child’s health, and it may be a long time before the family knows.

“We’re believing in a full recovery for Pyper, & we feel everyone else is too,” said Midkiff’s mother, Jessica, in a Facebook Post by. “She started out as a miracle, & she continues as a miracle!”

The following are some of the ways to get in touch with each otherfter three days at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, the 12-year-old attempted getting out of bed and reached for her breathing tubes multiple times, a positive sign to her family, said her mother.

A GoFundMe A fund has been established to assist the family in Midkiff’s recovery.