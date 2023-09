Rudy Giuliani is hitting back against the explosive claim that he groped a former Trump administration White House aide at the January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally in 2021. In her new book “Enough,” Cassidy Hutchinson says she was in a backstage tent when Giuliani groped her. Now, Giuliani is calling her claims “absolutely false.” However, former White House colleague Alyssa Farah Griffin says she believes Hutchinson.