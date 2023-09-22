I’m a cleaning pro – 3 cheap ways to make your home smell amazing, my DIY bed deodorizer is just 2 ingredients

A CLEANING expert has discovered three inexpensive ways to make your home smell great.

The pro said you can make her DIY bed deodorizer with just two ingredients.

TikToker Jessica May (@jessicamay_home) is a pro when it comes to sharing cleaning hacks and tips with her followers.

In a new video, she revealed the two ingredients needed to deodorize and remove stains from the headboard.

The TikTok hack has been commonly used on couches, but it also works for fabric headrests, per Jessica.

All you have to do is mix a few drops of dish soap with soda water.

Then you “wipe it down using a microfibre cloth and a saucepan lid,” she said.

Jessica’s second tip will make your kitchen smell like a citrus farm and “rid the kitchen of odors.”

“Refresh your oven and make your home smell lovely by boiling lemons in two cups of water in the oven,” the expert said.

The content creator put four lemon slices into a glass pan and then cooked the water.

Once the lemon water was hot enough, the TikToker scrubbed the inside of her oven and easily removed stubborn grease.

Jessica didn’t say how long to cook it, or at what temperature.

However, a follower in the comments section said to put the oven at 350 degrees and watch the water until it boils.

The expert’s third tip was super simple and can help your couch smell like a fresh load of laundry.

“Pop dryer sheets in your cushion covers,” she suggested.

Jessica’s followers loved her tips.

“As a pregnant woman I appreciate this,” one person said.

“Wow, what amazing home tips,” a second wrote.

“The dryer sheets are good. I have those gonna do that. Thank you,” a third shared.

