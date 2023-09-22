RHOC’s Emily Simpson Speaks Out on Shannon Beador’s DUI Arrest

“I genuinely, from the bottom of my heart, hope that—sometimes people actually hit rock bottom and take accountability and to have an ‘aha’ moment,” Emily told ET. “Where they say, ‘Yeah, maybe I do need some help,’ and I hope that this is her ‘aha’ rock-bottom moment.”

After news of her arrest broke Sept. 18, Shannon’s attorney Michael L. Fell told E! News in a statement, “I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

In addition to Emily, Tamra Judge also recently shared her thoughts on the shocking news. “I talked to her the day after this supposedly happened,” the former fitness coach said on the Sept. 18 episode of her podcast Two T’s in a Pod, noting that Shannon “did not say one word” about her arrest at the time. “That’s why I instantly thought it was a lie. This is life-changing. This is going to change her life.”

Tamra added, “I feel bad for her. I’m just happy nobody got hurt.”

