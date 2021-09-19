Royal Navy reveals ‘fleet of the FUTURE’ with self-driving submarines and ‘fast-strike rail gun drones’

THE ROYAL Navy has revealed some of its plans for the ‘fleets of the future’.

This includes plans for a massive flying drone station above Earth and a self driving submarine.

3 This could be the submarine of the future for the British Navy Credit: Royal Navy

3 This is the design for a drone base that floats above the Earth Credit: Royal Navy

Second Sea Lord, Vice Admiral Nick Hine said: “In a future scenario if we find ourselves unable to compete traditionally in terms of mass, we must think differently if we are to regain operational advantage.

“The young engineers who worked on this project are thinking radically and with real imagination and reflects how the Royal Navy is thinking too.”

UK Naval Engineering Science and Technology (UKNEST), challenged young engineers to design Navy fleets.

One of the successful admissions was a flying drone station that is lifted into the stratosphere by a large helium balloon.

Solar power would make it more sustainable and cost-effective.

A station could drop forward-facing rail guns equipped drones from its sky.

The drones will strike targets on both land and water.

Although all the designs are currently in their conceptual phase, the Royal Navy is looking to invest in what it calls “a more innovative and automated fleet”.

A submarine of unusual shape is also available that can produce ‘hexblock’ drones to transport goods underwater.

A semi-submersible carrier has also been proposed that can release self-driving submarines as well as crewed vessels.

Many of the proposals suggest that the navy is moving away from manned vehicles and looking for sustainable alternatives.

3 This vessel could be a carrier for self-driving submarines Credit: Royal Navy

