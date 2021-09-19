While his claimed daughter slept on a metal bench and was homeless, Jerry Lewis left a $50 million estate.

Thanks to Gary Lewis and a DNA test, Suzan Lewis proved that she and late comedian Jerry Lewis were blood-related. Even though Jerry left millions behind, she was still homeless.

Suzan Lewis, a comedian, and actor, has been trying for years to be recognized as her biological daughter by Jerry Lewis. It never happened.

Jerry Lewis in an interview and Suzan Lewis on the streets of Philadelphia.

JERRY LEWIS’ UNRECOGNIZED DAUGHTER

Suzan’s mother, late fashion model Lynn Dixon, supposedly met Jerry in the late 1940s through a mutual friend, fellow comedian and actor Milton Berle.

Dixon and Jerry reportedly grew fond of each other fairly quickly and had an affair for three years. Suzan was thus born in 1952. Jerry did not recognize Suzan as his daughter, either officially or unofficially.

Although it is not clear why Jerry made this decision, the idea that he would have a child from his wife and thus negatively impact his career image (especially in the 1950s), may have played a role.

Suzan said that Jerry was her father and she knew him from the moment they met. Suzan was fortunate to grow up with a father figure.

SUZAN LEWIS’ STEP-FATHER

After having Suzan, Dixon married Hy Uchitel, and they stayed together for 17 years. Uchitel was Suzan’s mother since she was 2 years old. She described Dixon as a kind, gentle, loving man who taught her respect and hard work.

Her step-father taught her not to drink or use drugs. He led by example as he never drank even though he ran different establishments, including the restaurant and nightclub El Morocco in New York.

Uchitel also owned A Place for Steak in Miami. Both restaurants were frequented by many celebrities and politicians including Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe. Frank Sinatra and John F. Kennedy were also regular guests.

Rumors about Uchitel being connected to the mob started to spread in 2010. Suzan labeled them as “absurd” as the fact that people with real mob ties frequented his restaurants didn’t make Uchitel a mob member.

Suzan’s life got complicated after a head-on collision in 1996 almost killed her.

Suzan Lewis and David, a friend who slept on a Philadelphia bench in 2017.

DNA TEST

Coming back to Suzan and Jerry’s case, she tried to be recognized as his daughter several times. She received unexpected assistance from Gary Lewis in 2009, a musician, born to Jerry Lewis’s first wife, Patti Palmer.

Gary offered to do a DNA test and it showed that Suzan and he were related at 88.7 percent. Rick Saphire, Suzan and Gary’s former manager, once admitted:

“The combined scientific, physical, statistical, and testimonial evidence puts all doubts to rest: Gary and Suzan are half brother and sister, and Jerry is their biological father.”

STILL UNRECOGNIZED

Despite the scientific evidence, Jerry never acknowledged her parentage. Suzan’s life got complicated after a head-on collision in 1996 almost killed her and left her incapacitated. Since then she has been struggling.

In 2017, shortly after Jerry passed away and left $50 million behind, Inside Edition got in touch with her. Surprisingly, Suzan was living on Philadelphia’s streets.

Suzan may still be homeless. However, at that time she lived in a food court. She was able to keep her body warm in the winter and cool during the summer.

She would also use public restrooms in restaurants and hotels to wash up and bathe, clean her clothes in laundromats, and sleep on a metal bench with a friend, David.

Despite her difficult situation, she said that it was futile to be negative about everything.