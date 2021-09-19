Kew Gardens has secured a new world record for the “largest collection of living plants at a single-site botanic garden”.

The Guinness World Records (GWR), has awarded the Royal Botanical Gardens, Kew London, recognition for their feat in biodiversity. It houses 16,900 species of plants on its 320-acre site. GWR will publish a book in 2022 that will honor this achievement.

Richard Barley, director of horticulture and learning at RBG Kew, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to hold the record for the largest living plant collection.

“It is a fantastic accolade and a credit to the tireless work of our horticulturists and scientists.

“It also reinforces the importance of botanic gardens around the world, as not only beautiful places to enjoy but as essential hubs of inspiration and education, increasing awareness of the vital importance of plants to the health of our planet.”

This is not the first time the Unesco World Heritage site has earned a world record. Other records it holds include the world’s biggest water lilies and the world’s tallest plant.

This was the title of the prehistoric titan arum plant. It was known for its staggering height of 3 meters and for the smell it gives off when it blooms.

Around since the time of the dinosaurs, the plant achieved its GWR title for the world’s tallest bloom at Kew in 2018.

Adam Millward, the managing editor of Guinness World Records, said: “It’s been a pleasure recognizing some of RBG Kew’s record-breaking plants in recent years.

“I’ve had the (dubious) honor of smelling the pungent titan arum up close; contented with the steam and sprinklers to measure a prodigious pitcher trap, and put the giant waterlily’s robust pads to the test with a GWR certificate.

“Working closely with Botanic Gardens Conservation International, it’s fantastic to be able to celebrate the entire collection – surely one of the jewels of the botanical world – in the GWR 2022 book”.