Royal Family news – Princess Beatrice doesn’t give a damn about Queen in her baby name, as Harry’s new book leaves Palace scared

Royal Family news - Princess Beatrice doesn't give a damn about Queen in her baby name, as Harry's new book leaves Palace scared
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

Be on the cutting edge

Beatrice follows Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and William and Kate in the royal baby name trend

Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their baby girl Sienna Elizabeth, with Beatrice revealing the sweet name on Twitter on Friday.

She wrote this on her official account “We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.”

This is Queen Elizabeth’s 12th great grandchild. It arrives just three months after Lilibet Diana and Harry’s second child, whom they also named in her honour.

In June, the Duke & Duchess welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana MountbattenWindsor.

Named after Harry’s grandmother Princess Diana, she was also named after her family’s nickname.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s six-year-old daughter Charlotte’s name also pays tribute to the monarch.

Her full name is Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, Cambridge.

Latest News

Previous articleHusband’s reaction to discovering his wife is having a fifth baby in viral TikTok is amazing
Next articleSee the Scrubs Stars’ Best Off-Screen Reunions

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact