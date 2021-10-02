Royal Family news – Princess Beatrice doesn’t give a damn about Queen in her baby name, as Harry’s new book leaves Palace scared

Be on the cutting edge

Beatrice follows Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and William and Kate in the royal baby name trend

Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their baby girl Sienna Elizabeth, with Beatrice revealing the sweet name on Twitter on Friday.

She wrote this on her official account “We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.”

This is Queen Elizabeth’s 12th great grandchild. It arrives just three months after Lilibet Diana and Harry’s second child, whom they also named in her honour.

In June, the Duke & Duchess welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana MountbattenWindsor.

Named after Harry’s grandmother Princess Diana, she was also named after her family’s nickname.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s six-year-old daughter Charlotte’s name also pays tribute to the monarch.

Her full name is Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, Cambridge.