Husband’s reaction to discovering his wife is having a fifth baby in viral TikTok is amazing

The shock and excitement that comes with the news of becoming a parent can cause a variety of emotions.

And it appears that mixture of emotions will hit you whether it’s your first or your fifth child– as one husband demonstrated in a hilarious TikTok.

TikToker Emily@maverickmother) filmed the moment that she revealed to her husband that she was pregnant with their fifth child. Emily shared the video with us before we share it. “When you thought your fourth child was your LAST.”

Emily filmed herself setting up the reveal by hiding her positive pregnancy test underneath a book on the couple’s bed for the husband to find.

“Look under that book,”She tells him.

The book reveals his life-changing news. He walks over to it and then opens it. He realizes what he’s looking at and lets out an “oh no!”As a response.

Taken aback by the news, Tom asks Emily to help him. “Genuine?”The setup was believed to be a prank played by his wife and he then scans the room looking for a hidden camera.

“That’s what we need right now,” he says, as Emily fights to hide her laughter at her husband’s shock.

“Where we gonna put it?”He laughs and adds: “Whose is it?”

After a few laughs, the news seemed to finally sink. He tells Emily, as Emily is still laughing. “Come here. I love you with all my heart”You can hear the couple kissing off-camera.

In her caption post, Emily described her husband’s reaction as “priceless”And confirmed that her husband was the one. “got over the shock”Was “very happy.”

Since sharing her husband’s stunned reaction, Emily’s video has received 1.6m views and more than120,000 likes, along with dozens of comments from people who loved the TikToker’s husband’s reaction.

One person wrote: “‘Where are we gonna put it?’ I’m dead.”

“I love this because of the real, honest, shocked, reaction with the depth of love still there,”Another person said.

Someone else asked: “Did he really ask ‘who’s is it?’”

Emily responded with: “We were told it would be impossible to get pregnant following his testicular cancer. He’s just cracking jokes.”

“Haha that was so perfect. This is real life: funny and sweet in the end,”A fourth person also commented.