Check out the Scrubs Stars’ Most Off-Screen Reunions

Check out the Scrubs Stars' Most Off-Screen Reunions
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

As if they had never left. 

The Scrubs cast is famously close IRL, as BFFs Zach Braff and Donald Faison have spent birthdays together and even co-host the podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends. Plus, co-stars Sarah Chalke and John C. McGinley have joined in on the fun with special holiday celebrations and red carpet reunions ever since Scrubs finished its nine-season run in 2010. 

The medical comedy series is beloved by fans precisely for its charismatic ensemble cast, rounded out by Ken JenkinsNeil FlynnJudy Reyes and Christa Miller helmed by series creator Bill Lawrence. In 2018, the Scrubs stars had their biggest reunion yet at the Vulture Festival in Los Angeles. With so much cast And crew love. it’s clear why rumblings of a reboot have made headlines!

“I love seeing these people,” Braff gushed to E! News in 2018. “I had more fun making this show than anything I’ve ever done…We have literally nine years of inside jokes, so we just crack each other up.”

Latest News

Previous articleRoyal Family news – Princess Beatrice doesn’t give a damn about Queen in her baby name, as Harry’s new book leaves Palace scared

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact