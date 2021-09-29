Royal Family news latest – Kate Middleton STUNS at James Bond premiere as William & Charles appear with Daniel Craig

Meghan Kardashian

Meghan Markle may be married to a prince but it appears as though she is taking style inspiration from America’s own ‘royal family’, the Kardashians.

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, is currently embarking on a whirlwind mini-tour in New York with Prince Harry, and appears to have taken a leaf from the fashion book of Kris Jenner’s clan.

Meghan and Harry are embarking on a three-day US “adventure” for their first public appearance since the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June.

First, we saw Meghan in a black dress with an all-black turtleneck and a tan coat.

Then, as she arrived at the One World Trade Center Observatory, she wore an all-black ensemble, with black trousers and a black turtleneck top.

We also saw her in a luxurious red £4,275 Loro Piana cashmere coat and matching £1229 pants at Harlem’s PS 123 Mahalia Jackson school.

These three outfits look remarkably like the sleek, pared down outfits Kim, who is the same ages as Meghan and Kourtney Kardashian, 42.

