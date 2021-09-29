More On Katie Price Latest Car Crash And Bizarre Claims She Made to The Police Investigator

Breaking her self-imposed booze ban

Katie Price broke her self-imposed booze ban at the start of September after the stress of her alleged assault and split from Carl Woods.

The glamour model, 43, went on a booze bender at the NTAs, Central Recorder On Sunday can reveal.

Katie and her son Harvey, 19, were invited to the do at London’s O2 Arena after winning an award nomination for the poignant ITV documentary Harvey and Me.

And guests alongside her at the ceremony told how the reality TV star – who had been on a booze ban – was downing white wine after walking the red carpet.

“Katie has publicly claimed to be teetotal — but she already seemed quite drunk by the time she took her seat in the auditorium.

“She was knocking back the wine and asking for vodka. She told people, ‘I’m single, I’ve dumped him’ and was clearly focused on moving on. They had constantly been rowing, and she said she’d had enough.

“She said she was back living at her house in West Sussex even though it wasn’t fully done up yet. But she was adamant she wouldn’t go back to his place. As far as she’s concerned, it’s over.”