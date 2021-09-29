Hear Lele Pons’ Powerful Message About Understanding Mental Health

Pons added, “I actually want to do more mental health stuff. I just have so many ideas that I want to do that doesn’t have to do with my YouTube or doing a docu-series. It’s not even about me. It’s something to do with other people as well.”

And, Pons looks forward to inspiring fans to be themselves, no matter what.

“I have had idols where I’m like, ‘I want to be like that,’ but I never change myself to be like somebody because you are you,” She spoke out. “I haven’t believed so much in myself like I do now and I wish I did when I was younger because I would have had a thicker skin. Don’t let anybody change you or make you feel like you’re not worth it. Don’t let anybody mentally abuse you, as well. Believe in yourself, love yourself.”

The “Bubble Gum” singer advised, “No one’s going to love you unless you love yourself first. Put yourself first because, at the end of the day, you only have you. You are your best friend. You know, so please believe in yourself and be kind to yourself. And that’s going to be the best thing you can do.”